Bowl Game Saturday: Arizona State vs. Fresno State Helps Kick Off Bowl Season

For the second time in three years, UCLA is home during bowl season. So, unfortunately, bowl season won’t be quite as enjoyable as it could be, but, then again, hopefully, Chip Kelly has laid the foundation for future top tier bowl games.

Regardless, it is what it is and the 2018-19 Bowl Season kicks off this morning with the first of five games on tap for today. That honor goes to the Tulane Green Wave and the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns when these two teams meet in the Autonation Cure Bowl. The Cure Bowl is the first of three bowl games which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this year. Tulane finished the season in third place in the AAC American West Division with a 6-6 record. Meanwhile, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished in first place of Group B in the Sun Belt Conference with a 7-6 record overall.

Today’s most interesting bowl game features a pair of teams that the Bruins lost to this season in the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Fresno State Bulldogs. Arizona State is one of just two teams in the Pac-12 South to finish the season with a winning record. The other, of course, was South champion Utah.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost just two games all season. Their first loss came the week before they played UCLA when Fresno State lost to Minnesota. Their other loss came against Boise State in their regular season game. Of course, the Bulldogs avenged that loss in the Mountain West Championship Game by beating the Broncos in overtime.

Here is today’s full schedule of bowl games.

Bowl Games for Saturday, December 15, 2018 Bowl Game Matchup Time (PT) TV Streaming Bowl Game Matchup Time (PT) TV Streaming AutoNation Cure Bowl Tulane vs. Louisiana 10:30 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com New Mexico Bowl Utah State vs. North Texas 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN.com Las Vegas Bowl Arizona State vs. #21 Fresno State 12:30 PM ABC WatchESPN.com Camelia Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN.com New Orleans Bowl Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN.com





Go Bruins.