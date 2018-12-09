Trogan Basketball's Game of the Year

USC faced Texas Christian at Staples on Friday. Trogan coach Andy Enfield told his team all week that this was a "must win" game. (TCU isn't even rated in the Top 25, but went to the NCAA tournament last year and is supposed to again this year, so this would be the first chance to actually earn a "signature win".) SC starter Nick Rakocevic declared that they start with this game, then go rolling.

So how did USC do?

At halftime of this quasi-home game, SC trailed by 20 points.

They rallied to be outscored by only 15 points in the second half.

Final score was a 35-point defeat.

2018 is shaping up to be quite a year for the most scandal-ridden college in the nation.