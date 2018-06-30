What to Expect from Chip Kelly

INTRODUCTION

The Bruins have a new look going in to the 2018 season, with Chip Kelly taking the reins from Jim Mora. Kelly developed a potent offense at Oregon from 2007-2012, then took a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. His time in the NFL was odd and underwhelming, but now he’s back in college football where he thrived for many years. Kelly is known for his run first, spread option offenses and his plan on outscoring opponent’s instead of stopping them with defense. So now let’s breakdown what to expect from this up-tempo coach.

KELLY’S OFFENSE

Expected numbers: Passing/GM (29 att., 60.5% com., 215 yds., 2 TD, .7 INT)

Rush/GM (47 att., 277 yds., 5.9 yds/rush, 3 TD, 1 FUM)

In the next two years the bruins will have a top 10 offense. The lowest ranked offense Kelly had at Oregon was 12th, and that was his first year as offensive coordinator. He averages over six yards per play and over 40 points a game. Kelly runs a run first, up-tempo, spread style offense designed to tire out the defense, which completely opens his passing game that just needs to be competent. He loves the dual threat quarterback and uses them to add about 400 yards of rushing each year. He won’t really use wide receivers, so don’t expect much more than 850 yards per season out of a receiver. He loves the RPO (Run-Pass Option) and I fully expect them to be a big part of the new offense. With Chip Kelly as the coach, we should expect winning 80% of games, but Mora and Kelly are 2-2 in bowl games, so I don’t know if there will be much change in that.

KELLY’S DEFENSE

Expected Numbers: Pass D/GM (57% com., 226 yds., 1.5 TD, 1.5 INT)

Rush D/GM (136.25 yds., 3.6 yds/rush, 1 TD, 1 FFUM)

While it’s true that Chip Kelly spends most of his time with the offense and special teams during practice, it is not true that he doesn’t care about his defense. He implements a 2 gap 3-4 with some zone blitz concepts thrown into the playbook. They preach bend, don’t break and takeaways are key. He even led the nation in takeaways during his tenure with Oregon. He doesn’t give up more than 400 yards a game and gets over 2 TO (turnovers) a game. It’s obvious that he’s more offensive minded, but he certainly cares about his defense. The concern I have about his defense is that it can’t help win games if the offense is getting stopped or slowed down. The defense still gives up 20-25 points a game typically, so the offense will have to be running smoothly.