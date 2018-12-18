UCLA Football Recruiting: Will 3-Star DE Datona Jackson Sign With the Bruins?

Chip Kelly’s recent visit to the desert looks to have paid off for the UCLA Bruins, as it was reported late Tuesday night that Datona Jackson is now going to sign with the Bruins.

I've confirmed that USC pulled its offer to Datona Jackson today and he'll instead sign with UCLA on Wednesday. More to come on this story. https://t.co/ae80eEQyyL — Andrew John (@Andrew_L_John) December 19, 2018

Bruin Report Online is reporting that Southern Cal pulled their offer after hearing that Jackson made some nasty but true comments about the horrible coaching at Southern Cal after UCLA’s victory. We can’t blame Jackson for being honest and seeing that the superior coaching indeed resides in Westwood. It has also been reported that Jackson cannot wait to play Southern Cal next year.

As was mentioned earlier, Chip made a trip out to Palm Desert earlier in the month to try and sell Jackson on the Bruins.

The Bruins offered Jackson a scholarship back in October, but, at the same time the Bruins offered Jackson, he committed to Colorado.

With the Bruins struggles on the defensive side of the ball and the loss of Jaelan Phillips, it would be nice to bring a junior college transfer that can contribute right away and, hopefully, the 6’4” 270 pound Jackson can do just that.

Here is some film on Jackson that shows what he will be bringing to the Bruins.

We will have to wait and see if everything plays out the way it’s being reported, but, assuming it does, this will be a nice addition and, hopefully, will pave the way for another junior college player that is pictured with Jackson above to come to UCLA as well, Nick Figueroa.





Go Bruins!