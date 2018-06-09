UCLA Football LB Brandon Burton Announces Decision to Transfer (UPDATED)

Linebacker Brandon Burton is the latest UCLA Football player who will be leaving the program. Last night, he made the announcement on Twitter.

It’s been a fun ride while it lasted but it’s time to open a new chapter in my life pic.twitter.com/3aVDu5z5af — B Diddy (@braandontmc) June 9, 2018

Burton is the sixth player this week to announce that he will be leaving Westwood before next season. He follows Jackson Gibbs who announced his transfer a few hours before Burton as well as offensive linemen Alex Akingbulu, Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser, and punter Austin Kent who were reported to have left the program by BruinReportOnline.

Burton was a true sophomore, who played in 11 games this past season and in 6 games primarily on special teams during his freshman season. While initially recruited to UCLA as a defensive back, he moved to linebacker this past season.

It would appear that new UCLA Football Head Coach Chip Kelly and his staff have likely been informing some current players that they don’t fit into their plans for the team heading forward. So, this may not yet be the last we hear of players leaving the program.

UPDATE (10:39 pm): Shortly after this article was published, Burton tweeted the following:

I decided to transfer. This was not due to me not fitting in Coach Kelly’s system. I chose what I believed was right for my future. — B Diddy (@braandontmc) June 9, 2018

So, in Burton’s case, at least, my initial conclusion was wrong. We apologize for insinuation that Burton may not be choosing to leave on his own and we wish him the best in the future.





