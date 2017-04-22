BOOM! UCLA Football Lands 4-star WR Kyle Philips

Yesterday, UCLA picked up another commitment for the 2018 recruiting class when 4-star wide receiver Kyle Philips announced that he is committing to UCLA. Philips is 6’0” tall and weighs in at 176 pounds who attends San Marcos High School in San Marcos, CA.

He made his announcement on Twitter.

While 247Sports ranks Philips as a composite 3-star and the #59 receiver in the country, Scout ranks him as a 4-star receiver and the #35 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class.

He chose UCLA over 7 other Pac-12 schools. Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Utah and UC Berkeley had all extended offers to Philips.

He is the sixth recruit to commit to UCLA so far and the second one in the past week.

According to 247Sports, he caught 65 passes for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

Here are his junior year highlights from Hudl.com.

And, here are his sophomore year highlights from Hudl.

Welcome to Westwood, Kyle!





Go Bruins!