BOOM! 2019 4-Star WR Kameron Brown Commits to UCLA Football

We might be in the thick of the 2018 recruiting cycle, but it never hurts to look towards the future. And the future of UCLA football looks bright, as the 2019 Bruin class got its second commitment with the announcement of 4* WR Kameron Brown on Twitter.

Being a 2019 recruit, most of the recruiting services haven’t fully turned their attention towards Brown, but it is impressive that Brown is already considered a composite 4* recruit by 247Sports Composite ranking, with the site ranking him as the 95th best recruit in the country, and the 12th best recruit in the state of Texas. Also impressive is the fact that Brown already has over 30 offers from a host of programs, including Alabama, Michigan, LSU, and Texas.

Last year, Kameron Brown was named the Texas Division 8-5A Offensive Sophmore of the Year after a 2016 campaign where he hauled in 46 catches for 758 yards and 12 touchdowns, which are impressive numbers for a sophmore in Texas’s competitive high school divisions.

NFL fans might recognize Kameron Brown’s father, former Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Larry Brown. Brown played alongside Bruin great Troy Aikman on those 3 championship Cowboys teams, even winning Super Bowl MVP for his performance in Super Bowl XXX, so you have to like Kameron’s football pedigree.

Of course, this being a 2019 commitment, you’ll still want to keep an eye on this recruitment. Kameron’s dad Larry played his high school football at Los Angeles High School (the same school as 2017 recruit Martin Andrus), so there is an obvious LA connection for the Texas-based Brown, but you have to be wary of the major programs like an Alabama that have also shown significant interest in Brown this early. In addition, you can’t count out TCU, the local school and Larry Brown’s alma mater.

Kameron Brown now joins 4* CB Chris Steele as the first commitments in the 2019 class.

Here are some highlights from Kameron Brown’s junior year courtesy of Hudl:

Welcome to Westwood, Kameron!

Go Bruins!