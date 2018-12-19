UCLA Football Recruiting: WR Kain Medrano Signs with the Bruins

Versatile wide receiver Kain Medrano is the third new Bruin to officially join the UCLA Bruins 2019 recruiting class.

While Kain plays both sides of the ball, his offer was at wide receiver. He received offers from Pac-12 teams Utah and Colorado, as well as Colorado State and Wyoming.

During his senior season, Kain had 66 receptions that totaled 1,211 yards, and added another 16 carries and 239 yards on the ground. During his junior season, he even threw a 15-yard completed pass. On the defensive side, he recorded a total of 111 tackles and one sack.

In September, Kain actually picked off future Pac-12 opponent Ty Evans,who is committed to Colorado, three times. In the same game, he also caught passes from his own quarterback and handled punting duties.

As if the raw numbers weren’t enough, Kain shows talent on many levels. Besides football, he was also on his high school basketball, baseball, and track and field teams, and was the Colorado State 4A discus and shot put champion back in May. He was the first individual to win both titles since 2002.

Here are his junior season highlights, thanks to Hudl:



Welcome to Westwood, Kain!





Go Bruins!