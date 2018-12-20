 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LISTEN: The State of UCLA Football Recruiting and of Bruin Basketball

Talking Bruin sports on KABC’s Behind the Mic with Brad Dalius every Wednesday night.

By Joe Piechowski

Last night, I made my usual weekly appearance on Behind the Mic with Brad Dalius where I joined Brad and his co-host Keith Jackson in the studio for the full hour to discuss the state of UCLA Bruins football recruiting after the first day of the Early Signing Period. We also discussed the state of UCLA Bruins basketball after the loss to Cincinnati.

You can tune into KABC every Wednesday night at 11 pm PT when I join Brad and Keith to discuss the latest with the UCLA basketball and, if you have questions, you can call into the show at 800-222-5222.

Here’s the audio from last night’s show.


Go Bruins!

