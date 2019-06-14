UCLA Football Recruiting: 3-Star DB Jake Newman Commits to the Bruins

We’re into the summer months, and as football season creeps ever closer, so does the rising tide of more and more football news. For example, late yesterday, the UCLA Bruins picked up their 4th commitment of the 2020 recruiting cycle when 3-star DB Jake Newman from St. John Bosco announced his commitment to the Bruins.

Newman is ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-1, 192-lb. safety had collected a host of offers from Michigan, Penn State, Colorado (where his brother plays), Louisville, and, recently, from Missouri, among others. But recruiting sites have felt that Newman’s heart has always been in Westwood and, when the Bruins extended an offer on #8Clap8th back in April, it began to feel like a matter of time before the team secured his commitment.

You always have to like getting a prospect from a prep football powerhouse. So, getting a major contributor to the Bosco Braves secondary is definitely a boost. In his junior season last year, Newman compiled 49 tackles with 2 interceptions and 1 tackle for loss. Newman is following in the footsteps of current Bruin Stephan Blaylock, who was himself a standout at Bosco and looks to be a major contributor on defense this year as he looks to replace Adarius Pickett. Crucially, Newman plays alongside another big UCLA target in OLB Kourt William. Here’s hoping Newman spends some time recruiting his teammate.

I would not be shocked to see Newman’s recruitment pick up further as the season progresses as a major contributor at a prep power is bound to draw more attention as the season progresses. While I think UCLA will ultimately end up holding on to Newman, it will be important that they continue recruiting him until he signs his letter of intent.

Here are Jake Newman’s junior year highlights, courtesy of Hudl:



Welcome to Westwood, Jake!





Go Bruins!